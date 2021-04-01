Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus will not receive authorization of the European Union “before the end of June”, the French Secretary of State for Europe, Clement Beaune, warned this Thursday.

“There is a first stage of study (of the validation dossier) which, they tell us, will take place at least until mid-June, “said the person in charge of the Senate’s European Affairs Committee.

“And then there is a last stage what is the opinion of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on commercialization, which takes several weeks. So it is not a vaccine that will probably be licensed before the end of June, “he said.

At that time, the European Union (EU) will have “many more doses of vaccines available (from other laboratories, ndlr) and therefore the need will be much less pressing“, He said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, promoter of Sputnik V, in Siberia. Reuters photo

Clément Beaune also reproached Moscow for using its vaccine as an instrument of propaganda in the international sphere.

“There are political decisions or coups that are used by our Russian friends to show how far they are present in the European Union, “he said.

“Let’s not be naive, they have a strategy of division in the EU that for now has not worked,” he congratulated himself.

Of the 27 members of the EU, only Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have decided to use the Russian vaccine for now without waiting for its approval by the European regulator.

Others, like Germany, said they were willing to use it as long as it gets the go-ahead from the EMA.

In India

The Russian Fund for Direct Investments (RDIF) announced that it had reached an agreement with the Chinese company TopRidge Pharma “to cooperate in the production of more than 100 million doses per year“in China of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V against the coronavirus.

“This amount of vaccine will be enough for another 50 million people“Rdif said in a statement quoted by the Interfax agency, specifying that” TopRidge Pharma will be able to distribute the vaccine in mainland China as well as in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. “

Astrazeneca

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) argued that there are no reasons to limit the use of the questioned Anglo-Swedish Astrazeneca vaccine against coronavirus, despite several cases of blood clots having been reported after its application in different countries, although it indicated that it is still being evaluated.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health of the European Union (EU), Stella Kyriakides, said that this weekend 100 million doses will be distributed among member states and that “in the coming months” vaccine deliveries “they should triple”.

“According to scientific data, for now there is no basis to restrict the use of the vaccine for certain population groups,” said EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke at a press conference.

Cooke recalled that a session of the EMA European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee was held yesterday, with the participation of independent experts.

“They gathered the data that made it possible to assess the risks; for now the experts assured us that noor have been able to establish risk factors, such as age, gender, medical conditions, to explain those rare cases, “he stated.

He specified that “a link between these cases with the drug has not yet been determined,” although he added that it is not totally ruled out and therefore “the studies continue.”

Source: EFE and ANSA

PB