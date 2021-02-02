The Russian Sputnik V vaccine is slowly overcoming the widespread skepticism with which it was received in the international scientific community. Its two doses are 92% effective against covid, preliminary results of a trial with 20,000 participants published this Tuesday suggest. in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet. The vaccine has already been registered in 16 countries – Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Guinea-Conakry, Tunisia and Armenia – according to the accounts of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the government body that has funded research into the drug.

Scientists at the Gamaleya Institute, in Moscow, highlight that their vaccine has a similar efficacy in people over 60 years of age and that no serious adverse effects have been detected in those vaccinated, beyond fever and fatigue. Researcher Marie-Paule Kieny, a former head of vaccines at the World Health Organization, led in November a French scientific mission to Russia to analyze Sputnik V. “The in-depth discussions held in Moscow with scientists from the Gamaleya Institute convinced us that the Sputnik V vaccine is very effective against covid,” explains Kieny.

Seventy-five per cent of the 20,000 participants in the trial received two doses of the actual vaccine, while the rest received two pricks of saline water. The scientists detected 16 people with symptomatic covid among the vaccinated (0.1%) and 62 cases among the unvaccinated (1.3%), which is equivalent to a short-term efficacy of 92%, compared to 95% achieved for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Russian trial will continue until we have data from 40,000 participants.

“The development of the Sputnik V vaccine has been criticized for its inappropriate rush, for taking shortcuts and for its lack of transparency, but the results that are published now are clear and the scientific principle of vaccination is proven, which means that another vaccine can join the fight to reduce the incidence of covid “, they say in a comment on The Lancet two independent British experts, Ian Jones, from the University of Reading, and Polly roy, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The Sputnik V vaccine uses two types of human cold adenovirus, modified with genetic information from the new coronavirus. One class of adenovirus is injected first and 21 days later a booster dose of the other type is injected. The vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford also uses adenovirus, but from the common cold of chimpanzees, and has announced an efficacy of 62% with two full doses. Russian scientists believe that their strategy of using two different viruses creates a stronger immune response.

The American multinational Johnson & Johnson announced last week 66% efficiency with its single-dose vaccine, made with an adenovirus similar to that of the first Sputnik V shot.

The American doctor Hana El Sahly stresses that these three vaccines use adenoviruses that are not exact and also are administered different doses and at different intervals, so it is difficult to draw conclusions about their respective efficacy. The researcher, from the Baylor School of Medicine in Houston (USA), co-directed last year the modern company vaccine trial, with 30,000 participants.

Sahly remembers that there are still unknowns to be solved with all vaccines. “First, the duration of effectiveness is unknown. Many studies continue to follow participants to determine long-term response. Second, the efficacy of Sputnik V and other vaccines against emerging variants of the virus is an unanswered question, ”the doctor warns.

