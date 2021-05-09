Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that applications for the Russian Sputnik Light vaccine are already being submitted in other countries. He spoke about the great foreign interest in a single-component vaccine against coronavirus in a conversation with RIA News…

Although Sputnik Light received its registration only a few days ago, it has already become seriously interested in it abroad, Murashko stressed. However, he did not say in which specific countries the application was made.

The new drug is the first component of Sputnik V – a recombinant human adenoviral vector of the 26th serotype (rAd26).

NITsEM named after Gamaleya, together with RDIF, launched a global test of the effectiveness of Sputnik Light on February 21, and the vaccine was officially registered on May 6. According to the data presented, the effectiveness of the drug was 79.4 percent, which is higher than that of many vaccines with two components.