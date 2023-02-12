On February 12, the Russian Spring Military Correspondents Telegram channel published a video in which a sniper reportedly killed two foreign mercenaries with one shot.

It is added that the mercenaries were calculated by radio communications.

Earlier, on February 8, the commander of the Akhmat special forces and the deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the NM LPR, Apty Alaudinov, said that a large number of foreign mercenaries were fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in Artemovsk. He said that the Ukrainian military is trying to break into the city to pick up high-ranking wounded.

On January 29, military analyst Alexander Mikhailov told Izvestiya that mercenaries from at least 50 states are working with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, most of all in the contingent of mercenaries are Poles, in second place are Romanians.

On January 19, The Washington Post reported that between 1,000 and 3,000 foreign mercenaries are taking part in the fighting on the side of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.