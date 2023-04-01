Russian servicemen destroyed an assault group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. The footage of the liquidation on April 1 was published by war correspondents of the Russian Spring portal.

The operation was reportedly carried out using a mine barrier.

“Sappers from beyond the Arctic Circle have prepared a surprise for the enemy – a mine barrier,” the military correspondents said in a Telegram channel.

As explains “Gazeta.Ru”, a mine barrier usually consists of several anti-tank mines connected to each other by a cable, which are placed on narrow roads.

Drone footage shows military vehicles driving down a narrow road, followed by about 10 Ukrainian soldiers. They move straight for two rows of mines, after which an explosion occurs.

Earlier on April 1, Sergey Zybinsky, head of the press center of the Zapad group of troops, said that Russian military personnel undermined an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct reconnaissance in force in the Kupyansk direction during a counterattack. It was noted that the military of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed 15 militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On March 31, Zybinsky said that Russian servicemen liquidated three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) in the Kupyansk direction, and also disrupted the rotation of enemy units in forward positions.

Prior to that, on March 27, the head of the press center of the Yug group, Ivan Bigma, announced the destruction of another Ukrainian DRG in the Donetsk direction by motorized rifle units.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

