Degtyarev: We will return to the Olympic Games

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev stated that Russia needs to return to the Olympics. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“We are the guardians of the Olympic values. We will return to the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Games, and develop additional formats,” Degtyarev said.

Earlier, Degtyarev called the International Anti-Doping Agency an ally. “We as a state are interested in eradicating evil, I mean doping. We are allies with WADA, so don’t expect any shocks from me,” the sports minister noted.

At the end of February 2022, most sports organizations suspended Russian teams on the recommendation of the IOC. Russian athletes can take part in international competitions only in a neutral status and without demonstrating national symbols.