Swedish biathlete Sebastian Samuelsson, who opposes the participation of Russian athletes in international competitions, praised the massive withdrawal of Russian biathletes from the Izhevsk Rifle tournament. His words are quoted by Aftonbladet.

“I’m shocked. Moreover, we are talking about juniors. Where is the brink of child abuse ?! This is a dangerous thing. It is very sad that this continues, ”Samuelsson said. He expressed the hope that these athletes will be tested in the near future, since their mass withdrawal raises many questions. The athlete added that he does not trust his rivals from Russia, but their unsatisfactory results reassure him.

On January 4, information appeared that 33 junior biathletes, representing the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and the Tyumen Region, withdrew from the Izhevsk rifle after the officers of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency arrived at the competition. According to the commentator Dmitry Guberniev, the reason was problems with the accounting department.