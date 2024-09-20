A resident of the Sverdlovsk region won 17 million rubles in the lottery

A resident of the Sverdlovsk region bought a lottery ticket for 100 rubles and won 17 million. About this reports Ura.ru.

The prize was drawn on September 20. As the organizer of the drawing said, the winner has not yet contacted the lottery center to claim his winnings, perhaps he does not yet suspect his luck. All that is known about him is that the Russian bought a ticket for 100 rubles.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Kostroma won five million rubles in the lottery thanks to his belief in an unlucky number. According to him, on the advice of a friend, he bought ten lottery tickets at once: he filled out half of them himself, and put numbers in the other half at random. One of the first tickets turned out to be lucky.