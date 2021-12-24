A complete set of rules for Russian spelling is planned to be agreed with the Spelling Commission of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) by the end of 2024. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Chairman of the Spelling Commission of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Head of the Department of Culture of Russian Speech of the Institute of the Russian Language (RL) of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexei Shmelev.

“At present, a short set of basic rules of Russian spelling has been prepared, which is being considered by the Spelling Commission of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and it is assumed that in January 2022 it will be possible to agree on it,” explained Shmelev.

It is noted that after agreeing on a complete set of basic spelling rules, it will be submitted in electronic form and will be continuously updated in the future.

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Education has developed a draft of new spelling and punctuation rules for the Russian language. They are planned to be updated for the first time since 1956. The department explained that over the past decades, words, speech patterns, constructions and spelling norms have appeared in the language, which are still not regulated.