INASAN: the Spectr-UV observatory may receive a Chinese device

The Russian promising space observatory Spektr-UV may receive a Chinese scientific instrument, said Mikhail Sachkov, director of the Institute of Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences (INASAN), at the Ultraviolet Universe 2023 conference. This is reported by TASS.

According to him, we are talking about an attempt to establish interaction between the Chinese and Russian sides in two directions. One of them involves cooperation on two observatories – the Chinese observatory, which is planned to be installed on the Tiangong orbital station, and the Russian Spektr-UV. In this case, the observatories can have a common communication channel.

The second direction of cooperation involves installing a Chinese small wide-angle ultraviolet telescope at the Russian promising observatory, which could conduct its own observations.

Earlier at the conference “Ultraviolet Universe – 2023”, scientific director of INASAN Boris Shustov said that “Spectrum-UV” is planned to be launched in 2029.

In October, during a speech at the 47th International Astronautical Congress held in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, Zhang Qiao, a representative of the Chinese Academy of Space Technology, said that the number of Tiangong station modules would be increased from three to six.