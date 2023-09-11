Russian special forces will receive the Hedgehog ground drone for use in the Northern Military District zone

The Hedgehog robotic platform intended for reconnaissance will be sent for use by Russian special forces in the special military operation (SVO) zone. The executive director of the design bureau (KB) “Spectrum” Andrey Bratenkov said this TASS.

“The Hedgehog will be sent for use in the NWO zone next week. So far we are talking about one copy of a ground drone, since our design bureau carries out all developments at its own expense and modest donations. The special forces guys financed the modernization of the Hedgehog, and the drone will go to work with them,” he said.

Related materials:

The operating range of the wheeled platform is up to 5 kilometers. The drone can carry up to 5 kilograms of payload. The tasks of the device include provoking enemy firing points. According to Bratenkov, first of all, the designers were asked to equip the device with long-distance communications, which will allow the device to cover long distances in the city and off-road. He noted that the drone received video cameras with all-round visibility and bright lighting.

In the future, they plan to modernize the drone by equipping it with a small multiple launch rocket system with promising ammunition. The executive director of KB Spectr noted that the projectile is now beginning to be used on FPV drones developed by the company.

In March, Bratenkov spoke about the development of the Hedgehog platform. He noted that the device will be able to deliver ammunition under the bottom of enemy armored vehicles.