Russian special forces prevented the escape from the women’s colony in Mariupol, abandoned by Kyiv

Russian special forces prevented a mass escape of female prisoners from a correctional facility in Mariupol, which was abandoned by the authorities in Kyiv, writes RIA News with reference to the senior inspector of the Azov colony number 107, who did not name.

According to him, a group of 8-12 convicts planned to escape, but did not have time to carry it out. “As soon as they approached the fence, special forces were standing on the other side at that moment, and they didn’t let them in,” said an employee of the colony, who used to work in the Ukrainian system of correctional institutions, and has now transferred to the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation.