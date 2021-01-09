The court of the American capital released the 54-year-old native of Moldova Yevgenia Malimon and her daughter Christina, who were detained at the Capitol. This is reported by the OPB portal.

The women were released and forbidden to enter Washington. They were also ordered to appear at the next court session, which will be held in June.

Malimon was arrested along with her daughter Christina for curfew violation and illegal entry. In court, the woman asked to provide her with an interpreter from the Russian language. Later, the Russian embassy said that there were no Russians among those detained in Washington.

Earlier US President-elect Joe Biden called the protesters who broke into the Capitol building terrorists. “They should be treated as a group of thugs, insurgents, white supremacists, anti-Semites,” he added.

On January 6, a rally of supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, who did not recognize the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president, ended with the storming of the Capitol building and clashes with the police. Five people were killed, dozens were detained.