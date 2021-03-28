The Russian Progress MS-14 cargo vehicle, which is currently on the International Space Station (ISS), has broken the record for the longest flight time for spacecraft of this family. It is reported by RIA News…

Progress MS-14, which was launched on April 25 last year, has been in space for more than 337 days. It is noted that the spacecraft should undock from the Zvezda module of the ISS Russian segment only on April 27, thus the flight time will be more than a year.

The previous record belonged to the Progress M-17 spacecraft, which flew in orbit in 1993-1994, including as part of the Mir station.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov in the near future may go to the ISS on the American spacecraft Crew Dragon. “We intend to operate flights with mixed crews. That is, a Roscosmos cosmonaut on Crew Dragon, and a NASA astronaut on our spacecraft. Sergey is one of the first applicants to fly on Crew Dragon. At the same time, he has already passed the necessary measures at NASA, necessary for the manufacture of space equipment, “- said the head of the Cosmonaut Training Center Pavel Vlasov.