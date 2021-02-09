The Russian Federal Space Agency confirmed that the arrival of the UAE project to explore Mars, the “Probe of Hope,” represents an important achievement even if it did not enter the orbit of the Red Planet.

The Russian agency said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency “WAM” today that the mission of “Probe of Hope” has succeeded regardless of the results of the other stages of the mission, and we congratulate the UAE on this great achievement.

She pointed out that the “Hope Probe” has proven to the world that ambition and passion accompanied by political will can push a young country to join the club of world powers in the field of space research.

She noted that the “Probe of Hope” is very similar to our future plans to explore the Red Planet and obtain any relevant data from various scientific means that will enhance our understanding of the natural phenomena that this planet naturally witnesses.

The former Soviet Union was considered the first to send missions to explore the Red Planet in 1971, then 1973, and then the United States, which sent 8 successful missions to explore Mars between 1976 and 2018.

And joined both the European Union in 1993 and India in 2014 to the group of countries that sent successful space missions to explore the Red Planet, and if the “Probe of Hope” succeeded in reaching Mars, the UAE would become the fifth member of this club.

The Russian agency’s statement pointed out that the missions of space exploration require strengthening international cooperation, and the more countries that have capabilities that enable them to explore space, the greater global benefit from these missions, noting that the missions of planetary exploration always involve many challenges, as launching One mission that takes years of research and hard work.





