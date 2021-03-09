Russia and China want to team up to build a lunar station. The station should be a “complex of facilities for experimental research” and be open to “all interested countries”.

Building land: Russia and China want to go to the moon Image: dpa

R.According to Russian information, the ussland and China want to team up to build a lunar station. The Russian space agency Roskosmos announced on Tuesday that both states had signed a declaration of intent.

The station should be a “complex of facilities for experimental research on the surface and / or orbit of the moon” and be open to “all interested states and international partners”.