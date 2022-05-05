The Russian SOZ enginean old engine that was put into orbit 15 years ago when GLONASS satellites were launched in 2007belonging to the category of vacuum engines (also known as vacuum rockets), exploded into orbitcreating another 16 fragments of potentially dangerous debris.

Engines are used to increase payloads – in this case, a Russian satellite navigation system – in their required orbit, and in Zero-G, fuel can float away from where it’s needed, especially after a vessel has reduced acceleration.

At that moment, it is the job of the no-load engines to gently accelerate the entire spacecraft, the same thing that the Russian SOZ engine did, returning the propellant to its position inside the tanks ready for the restart of the main engines in orbit, and without it, probes or spacecraft could get stuck, as fuel would float away from where it’s needed.

As useful as they are, however, they are not without problems, far from it, and this is one example.

Why did the Russian SOZ engine explode

“SOZ engines don’t use up all of their propellant when firing. And they have an unfortunate tendency to explode years or decades later, leaving a pile of debris in a highly elliptical orbit. At least 54 SOZ engines have now exploded ”.

he wrote on Twitter Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

The latest explosion, announced Tuesday by the US Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron on Twittersaw the Russian SOZ engine break into at least 16 pieces, which are now being tracked, in addition this particular engine will likely re-enter Earth’s atmospherebut while this is certain, it could take years or even decades.

“173 debris objects from those explosions are currently being tracked, but the true number is probably much higher because tracking is less complete for high orbits.”

McDowell added.

Space, it is fair to say, is getting quite crowded with trash, and one of the biggest concerns regarding this debris is that it may cause the “Kessler effect” (or Kessler syndrome), but what is it?

Simply put, the Kessler effect is the point where a single event (such as a satellite explosion) in low Earth orbit creates a chain reaction, as the debris destroys other satellites in orbit, and if that were to happen. , the debris may continue to collide with other satellites or other debris, potentially causing communication problems and leaving areas of space inaccessible to spacecraft.

Basically, it could end like in the movie Gravity, but with less George Clooney and more “hey, what happened to my GPS”, plus in the worst case, some speculate that it could essentially trapping us here on Earth, unable to leave.

