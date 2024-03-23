Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

The Russian Soyuz capsule was scheduled to lift off to the ISS on Thursday (March 21). But nothing came of it. A new launch date is planned for today, March 23rd.

Baikonur – Everything was ready, but the Soyuz rocket was not scheduled to take off on Thursday. Only a few seconds separated the capsule from flying into space. However, the project was unexpectedly canceled. Roskosmos, the Russian authority, gave the reason for this Space travel, later a technical problem. A new attempt is to be started on Saturday (March 23rd), two days later. Will it work this time?

The three astronauts at the originally planned launch of the Soyuz capsule to the ISS on Thursday (March 21). © Uncredited/Roscosmos space corporation/AP/dpa

In any case, it wouldn't be the first time – because the capsule has carried astronauts into space in the past. In 2023 there was one Problem with the Soyuz rocket.

Soyuz rocket launch planned today – three astronauts are flying to the ISS

The carrier rocket with the spacecraft “Soyuz MS-25” is scheduled to depart from the Baikonur Cosmodrome towards the space station at 3:36 p.m. Moscow time (1:36 p.m. CET). EAT lift up. The Russian space agency announced this on Friday. Three astronauts are said to be on board the Soyuz:

Marina Vasilevskaya (Belarus)

Tracy Dyson (USA)

Oleg Novitsky (Russia)

With a scheduled launch, the two astronauts and the cosmonaut are scheduled to arrive at the ISS on Monday at 4:10 p.m. MET. Wassilewskaya is scheduled to return to Earth on April 6th – together with Nowizki and the American Loral O'Hara. Astronaut Dyson will remain on the ISS until the end of September 2024. She then begins the journey home with cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Tschub.

International cooperation in space travel Despite the war in Ukraine and the associated US sanctions, cooperation continues. US astronauts repeatedly fly to the ISS in Russian spaceships and vice versa.

Soyuz rocket launch: First woman from Belarus to fly into space today

This mission will mark the first time that two women will fly aboard a Soyuz capsule to humanity's outpost 400 kilometers above Earth. There has already been a female duo on a Soyuz return from the ISS.

The flight will also be a first for Belarus, which is an ally of Russia: The 33-year-old cosmonaut Vasilevskaya, who works as a flight attendant at the state-owned company Belavia, is the first woman in her country to fly into space.

Meanwhile, attention continues to turn to the "Starship". SpaceX about Elon Musk. A recent test flight failed.