The Soyuz MS-24 manned spacecraft flying to the ISS entered orbit

The Soyuz 2.1a launch vehicle launched the Russian manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-24 into low-Earth orbit with a crew flying to the International Space Station (ISS). This is reported by RIA News.

“There is a section of the manned transport spacecraft Soyuz MS-24. The manned transport spacecraft Soyuz MS-24 was launched into orbit of an artificial Earth satellite,” said the launch commentator.

The rocket launched from pad 31 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 18:44 Moscow time. Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, as well as astronaut Laurel O’Hara, went to the ISS. The Soyuz docking with the station is expected at 21:56.

Earlier, Oleg Kononenko, deputy head of the Cosmonaut Training Center named after Yu. A. Gagarin and commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut corps, said that Russian cosmonauts will go into outer space in October-November. Three more exits will be made in 2024.

On September 9, using the engines of the Progress MS-24 cargo ship, the ISS orbit was corrected. It was increased for the final formation of ballistic conditions before insertion into orbit and docking with the Soyuz MS-24 station.