Soldiers without body armor carried a blind woman out from under shelling in Krasnogorovka

The assault troops of the 5th separate motorized rifle brigade carried out a blind resident of Krasnogorovka. During her evacuation, the servicemen took off their bulletproof vests, reports RIA News with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“We carried our wife on our backs, on our shoulders, we took risks – we took off our bulletproof vests and carried her on our backs – I don’t have the strength to retell it, God forbid anyone should have to go through that,” said Vladimir, the elderly husband of the rescued woman.

According to the man, their house was bombed almost immediately after the start of active military operations. For several months, he and his wife moved from building to building, staying in basements. Later, a shell landed in the house where they were staying, after which the military hid the couple and transported them to another location. The family is now safe, the spouses received the necessary assistance.