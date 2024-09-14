Russian Armed Forces soldiers share first emotions after returning from Ukrainian captivity

Russian servicemen who returned from captivity by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shared their first impressions after their release in a video by the Ministry of Defense, published in Telegram channel.

“I feel such relief. I already know that I’m going home and that it’s all over. There’s nothing to worry about anymore,” said one of the fighters, expressing gratitude for his exchange.

Another soldier noted that he had not expected to return and was not yet able to comprehend what had happened, but added that his mood was “bombastic.”

Earlier it became known that at present all Russian military personnel are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.

It was noted that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) provided humanitarian mediation in the prisoner exchange. The country’s Foreign Ministry thanked Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation. The Foreign Ministry also recalled that, with the mediation of Abu Dhabi, this exchange was the eighth for Moscow and Kyiv this year.