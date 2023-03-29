Home page politics

In the video, Russian soldiers from the “Sturm” unit claim that their superiors want to “destroy” them. © The Guardian/Repost Video/Screenshot

In a video, Russian soldiers claim that their superiors want to “annihilate” them – because they are witnessing the negligent military leadership.

MOSCOW – The remaining members of a recently formed Russian assault force called “Storm” have released a video directing serious allegations at their own superiors. They were said to be withdrawing from their position on the eastern front in the Ukraine war hindered and threatened with death should they fight no further and advance.

In the footage, a troop of soldiers addresses the President directly Wladimir Putin. About two dozen men in military uniforms can be seen crouching close together in a small room. They are the remnants of the unit “Storm”, an attack command of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

War in Ukraine: Russia directs blocking squads against its own forces

“We were under open mortar and artillery fire for 14 days,” says Russian soldier Alexander Gorin in the video appeal, which first appeared on Russian Telegram channels last Friday (March 24). “We have suffered great losses. 34 people were injured and 22 died, including our commander.”

The unit had 161 men at the beginning of the operations. Gorin reports that after two weeks of fighting for survival under open fire, his men finally contacted the Russian army headquarters and were told that an evacuation was planned. But their direct superiors would have refused them retreat: “They have posted blocking troops behind us and will not let us leave our position (…) They threaten to destroy us individually and as a unit.”

Russian soldiers prevented from retreating in Ukraine war

According to a report by the Guardians deployed behind front-line forces by Russia to maintain discipline – and ultimately prevent soldiers from escaping. In the video, Gorin also gives the reason he suspects behind his superiors’ refusal to evacuate: “They want us as witnesses an absolutely negligent and criminal leadership of the brigade destroy.”

“Our commanders are a criminal organization. There’s no other way to put it,” said another Russian soldier, who identified himself as Sergei Moldanov. The Guardians identified eight men in the video, three of whom confirmed when questioned that they were members of the “Storm” unit. They also verified the statements in the video.

Ukraine Front: Russian soldiers criticize commanders

The “Assault” unit was set up by the Russian Ministry of Defense in January to Moscow harder Winter offensive in eastern Ukraine to participate. According to reports in Russian media and photos posted by some of the fighters on social media, the unit is largely made up of Russian veterans who 2014 in the first Russian offensive in Ukraine have participated.

The soldiers in the video also claim that they were forced to give money to their commanders. Her appeal is the latest in a series of similar videos that have surfaced since January, in which Russian soldiers complain about their mistreatment. (n / A)