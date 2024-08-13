MO: Sever fighters captured Starlink station during assault on Ukrainian Armed Forces position near Kursk

Russian fighters from the North military group captured a Starlink station during an assault on a position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the border area of ​​Kursk Oblast. Four Ukrainian soldiers were also killed in the process, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Thanks to reconnaissance using UAVs, the assault group of the motorized rifle unit of the “North” group of forces discovered Ukrainian Armed Forces militants located in a forest belt. After the report, the command decided to storm the position,” the press service of the defense department added.

On August 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense disclosed data on the losses of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces units lost up to 260 fighters. During the entire period of fighting near Kursk, starting from August 6, the Ukrainian army lost up to 1,610 soldiers. The fighting on the territory of the Russian region continues.