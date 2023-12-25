Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces rescued a wounded Ukrainian woman abandoned by the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Krynki

Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) rescued a wounded female soldier abandoned on the battlefield, abandoned there by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), said the governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo. He clarified that the Ukrainian woman was found near Krynki on the left bank of the Dnieper.

A wounded female soldier, noticing our drone in the air, made a request for help. Since they were abandoned by the Russian military, they were evacuated and given special assistance Vladimir Saldo Governor of Kherson region

The Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation defeated the Ukrainian fighters, and the field was left strewn with the bodies of killed Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers.

Saldo shared a video of a wounded Ukrainian woman

On published Balance footage of a woman in military uniform lying in the grass under the branches of bushes. When she sees a Russian drone, she starts waving her hand to attract attention. The operators monitoring the cameras understood her requests for help. Around her on the field lie dead soldiers.

This is not the first time that Russian soldiers have rescued wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In mid-December, it was reported that two seriously wounded soldiers, one of whom serves in the Russian army and the other in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, helped each other for 10 days in the gray zone. They tried to escape together, but the Ukrainian could not survive due to his injuries, and the Russian with the call sign Babka managed to find help.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

At the end of November, a Russian serviceman with the call sign Odin saved a wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier, despite the threat of shelling in the area of ​​​​the village of Kleshcheevka, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The Russian fighter risked his life to save the Ukrainian, who was seriously wounded and could not move independently. As a result, the Russian managed to help the wounded man.

Prior to this, in September, the Russian military rescued a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier who was blown up by a mine and carried him out of the battlefield while under fire near the village of Spornoye in the DPR. A military man with the call sign Vakula said that the Ukrainian army went on the offensive, but was repulsed by the soldiers of the BARS-16 volunteer detachment, and wounded soldiers remained in their positions.

After the enemy retreated, one of the units of the Russian Armed Forces responded to the soldier’s cry, made audio contact with him and determined that he was surrendering.