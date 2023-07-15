Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

A video on Twitter shows Russian soldiers unpacking a shipment of weapons. None of the guns on display are more than 50 years old, and even weapons from the First World War can be seen.

Moscow – Old weapons from before the Second World War are iconic testimonies and therefore popular with collectors. And sure, if the antiques are in good condition, they can definitely kill people. But a war is not a museum of experience, it is important to use every advantage, no matter how small, for your own side. Apparently goes to the armed forces of Russia through the Ukraine war but more and more the material. After Moscow already in the spring made headlines by using obsolete Soviet-era tanksit’s now the turn of ancestral handguns.

A video posted to Twitter by the Ukrainian military on Wednesday (July 12) shows reservists from the Russian armed forces taking out various weapons from wooden crates, all of which are at least 80 years old. Judging by the soldiers’ clothing, it’s a base that’s well behind the front lines. Some of the men wear slippers and shorts. First, the protagonist pulls a Thompson submachine gun from one of the wooden boxes. The weapon was developed in the United States during World War I.

Waiting for the Ukrainian full-scale attack? Russian soldiers have taken position in the Zaporizhia region. © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Like in a museum: Numerous weapons from both world wars and the Vietnam War

During World War II it was used extensively by the Allied Forces. She also gained notoriety through the use of police forces and criminals in the United States. During Prohibition, many Mafia murders were committed with a “Thommy gun,” earning the gun the nickname “Chicago typewriter.” Other iconic rifles also feature in the video, including a Tokarev SWT developed in the Soviet Union in the late 1930s. The weapon was considered very progressive at the time, writes the Kyiv Post. Another rifle from the first half of the 20th century brought out in the video is the Red Army’s PPSh “Shpagin” submachine gun.

Also from the time of the Second World War comes a RPD machine gun from Soviet production. In the wooden boxes, however, the men also find older items, such as a Moisin-Nagant bolt-action rifle. The weapon was developed in 1891 and remained the standard weapon of Soviet infantry until after World War II. Production therefore only ended in 1965. “Incredibly cool,” says one of the men loudly Kyiv Post in addition. However, there are also comparatively modern weapons to be seen in the video. After all, the AKS Kalashnikov shown dates from the time of the Vietnam War (1955 to 1975), so to speak a novelty.

The Ukrainians are happy: “This is exactly what you need to combat cluster munitions”

“This is exactly what is needed to combat cluster munitions‘ reads the cynical comment of a pro-Ukrainian poster under the original article. And on the side of Kyiv Post someone comments, “Do the Zs know that these guns are fetching a lot of money in the collector’s market?” The soldiers in the video don’t seem unhappy with the equipment. After the functionality test, the weapons are put back in the box with some degree of care. Wladimir Putin can be reassured, the museum pieces are treated well. (Tadhg Nagel)