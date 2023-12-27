war

A video posted on Telegram shows Russian soldiers executing three captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine.

In the video there are three Ukrainian soldiers kneeling on the ground, with their hands on their heads, while Russian soldiers are around. Suddenly the latter shoot and coldly kill the three soldiers and then finish them on the ground. Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said it had opened an investigation into the incident under an article on violations of the laws and customs of war. The Russian military had captured the three Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Robotyne in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region and executed them an hour later.



