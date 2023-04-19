Russian fighters inflicted a fire defeat on the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​​​Disputed. On Tuesday, April 18, the Izvestia film crew visited the scene, capturing the successful work of the fighters of the 88th brigade against the enemy from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher (RPG).

Voenkor Aleksey Poltoranin talked to the servicemen, who spoke about the peculiarities of serving in this area.

“Now the task is to hold this line, to prevent the enemy from breaking through in the Controversial-Nikolaevka direction. We hold this frontier and we will hold it. I promise you this,” said the fighter with the call sign “Wind”.

He also noted that often the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine use anti-personnel mines “Petal” in this direction, so when moving, you need to look around here very carefully so as not to be blown up by such a mine. According to the commander of the battalion with the call sign “Doc”, the situation in the direction of the Disputed remains quite tense.

“The situation is still unchanged, stable and tense. The enemy is not yet taking any offensive action. There were attempts to probe our defenses. But they were successfully repulsed, without losses on our part, ”he said.

Commenting on reports of a possible counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian fighters said they were preparing for it in case it really happens.

“We are getting ready, of course. We are digging in, trying to dig firing points, digging machine-gun points, because it is necessary, ”said one of the servicemen.

On the same day, Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga visited the firing positions of the Russian military in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and showed how D-20 howitzers work. The footage shows how Russian artillerymen load large-caliber guns and cover the trenches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with fire. According to the military, they repel enemy attacks, support the work of flamethrowers and the advance of infantry.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the military personnel of the assault detachment of the Central Military District, with the help of tanks, carried out an offensive on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the forest.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.