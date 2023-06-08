Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, relaunched on twitter the video of a Russian “war correspondent” in which Russian soldiers are seen forced to take refuge in trees due to the flood caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka dam. “It is an established fact. Russia does not value lives, including those of its soldiers,” comments Gerashchenko. Ukraine accuses Moscow of deliberately blowing up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, occupied by the Russians since the first days of the invasion



