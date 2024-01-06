Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Despite a lack of preparation, Russian soldiers are sent to the front. A soldier tells how Putin's troops are being treated in the Ukraine war.

Kiev/Moscow – Since the start of the Ukraine war, reports have repeatedly emerged about how Russian forces are being dealt with in the war. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a soldier talks about how he was sent to “slaughter.” After just a few days he was sent to the front and wounded. A tactic that Russia has used several times during the war.

Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war: “Sent to slaughter”

The video was shared by former Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko on X on January 5. Today's adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister added an English subtitle to the Russian-language clip. In the video, the soldier said he was given an automatic weapon and driven to a training camp. “I shot two or three times and after four days we were sent to slaughter, to war,” the man described the situation.

“‘We were told, ‘Now they just come and sit on the defense. Stay a while. Strengthen the positions, then withdraw immediately,'” the instructions are said to have been. He sat in defense for a day or two, as the man further reported. “Then we were immediately sent to the front line. And that was it. I was wounded and then I went to the hospital,” said the soldier, describing his experience. The soldier was bandaged in the hospital. “I was there for about five or six days. I was scheduled immediately. You are nothing without a military ID,” he added.

Russian soldier is supposed to show “the real situation” in the Ukraine war

The man's name and whereabouts were not revealed. The full length of the video was also recorded in Russian YouTubechannel posted on which several conversations with Russian troops are shared. The clip also became loud Newsweek posted on the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Brati Jakovlevi of the same name. The YouTube video states: “We want to show the real situation in Ukrainian captivity and call on the families and friends of the Russian military to surrender.” The authenticity of the video could not be independently confirmed.

Putin's tactics in war: Russian soldiers report poor training

Gerashchenko wrote about the video that Russian soldiers were talking about a “flesh attack.” “In Russian culture, human life has no value and death is heroized. But it’s always been that way,” said the consultant. “Imagine millions of soldiers who do not value their lives and the lives of others. Armed, brutalized by years of war. Who will hold them back? “Ukraine is running out of weapons,” he added. The tactic of sending Russian soldiers en masse to the front was already used in the battle for Bakhmut and was also observed by military experts in Avdiivka.

Soldiers have been complaining about the state of the Russian army for a long time. Again and again will reported a lack of and hardly any training. In addition, Russian troops are said to reject orders due to poor coordination and communication. The poor condition of the Russian army is also evident from Russia's high losses. Apparently new training is intended to better prepare Russian soldiers for combat. (vk)