Fighter Sibiryak: a crew in the SVO zone installed a cannon on the MT-LB

A unit located in the special military operation (SVO) zone has modernized the MT-LB multi-purpose transporter-tractor, known as the “motolyga.” This was reported with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry TASS.

The vehicle was modernized and adopted by the Soviet Army in the 1960s by installing the MT-12 Rapira cannon. “That is, not on wheels, as it used to be, but on tracks. We did everything ourselves. The upper part of the MT-LB was cut out, everything was welded on the base, and the base was provided,” said a soldier of the Western Group of the Russian Armed Forces with the call sign Sibiryak.

According to him, the main advantage of the car is its maneuverability.

In May, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that a multi-purpose MT-LB transporter-tractor with a massive anti-drone visor, which is called a “barbecue,” was spotted in the SVO zone.