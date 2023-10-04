Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Ukraine War: Several Russian soldiers die in a train accident. © Ukrinform/dpa (symbol image)

A driver of a Russian air defense system loses control and collides with a freight train. The incident ends fatally for three soldiers.

Moscow – Three Russian soldiers died and two others were injured in Donetsk after a train crashed into a Russian Strela-10 air defense system. The driver of the air defense system is said to have previously lost control of the vehicle, went off a bridge and was then hit by a freight train. The train also derailed during the incident and the track was damaged.

Casualties in the Ukraine War: Russian soldiers die in train accident

The Telegram channel “Astra” first reported on the incident, which involved a loss in the Ukraine war. “Abai Kultasev, soldier of military unit No. 58249, Vitali Paginec, soldier of military unit No. 21005, and Kirill Gaichenko, soldier of military unit No. 21005, were killed. The soldiers Renat and Michael were injured,” it said. Russian authorities have not yet commented on the report.

The Strela-10 is a highly mobile, short-range surface-to-air missile system designed to shoot down enemy aircraft. According to the Czech Ministry of Defense, it is equipped with a lightweight MT-LB tracked transporter, which gives the overall system “excellent off-road characteristics” at speeds of up to 38 miles per hour (approximately 61 km/h). Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has, according to the Dutch open source information service Oryx 32 “Strela-10” systems have already been lost.

Heavy losses in the Ukraine war: Russian troops lose several air defense systems

When it comes to air defense, the Ukrainians always seem to be one step ahead of the Russian armed forces, while Russia repeatedly complains about high losses. According to estimates by the British Ministry of Defense, the Russian Air Force has lost an estimated 90 aircraft since the end of September. In August, Ukraine is also said to have destroyed an S-400 air defense system, which is considered the pride of Russian air defense. The Ukrainian armed forces claim that the hit was achieved using a modified Neptune anti-ship missile.

According to experts, the technologies of the Ukrainian Air Force are advanced and are successful in operations against the Russians. The Ukrainian drone strikes have exposed Russia’s formidable air defense systems, Samuel Bendett, an analyst and expert in unmanned and robotic military systems at the Center for Naval Analyzes, told Business Insider. Many of Russia’s defense systems are “not really geared towards much smaller UAVs [unbemannte Luftfahrzeuge] to identify,” he said.

Weapons in the Ukraine war: Kiev is developing highly effective drones

Meanwhile, the Ukrainians continue to produce highly effective drones. According to the broadcaster, one of the most recent inventions is: YLE a remote-controlled quadcopter, a drone with four propellers. However, it is loaded with “thousands of metal balls” made of tungsten. This is compact, heavy – and when used as a weapon can have great “penetrating power”. The weapon was presented at a trade fair in London that has been running since Wednesday (September 12th).