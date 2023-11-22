Home page politics

Critical words from relatives of Russian soldiers are rarely heard in Russia. Now a movement has been founded that calls for demobilization.

Moscow – Even if criticism of War in Ukraine While this is not a common topic in the Russian public, there are occasional reports that focus on the poor morale of Russia’s troops or criticize how Russia’s soldiers are treated at the front. In the past, for example, there have been repeated videos of soldiers whose entire unit is threatening to desert, and their relatives also repeatedly address the public.

This was also the case in the most recent case in a report in the Russian online medium Govorit NeMoskvain which the wife of a soldier states that fighters at the front deliberately allowed themselves to be injured so that they could no longer fight in the war against the Ukraine having to fight. Accordingly, some soldiers are currently deliberately “sticking their hands out of the trenches in order to be injured and to be able to recover”. The report in the Russian newspaper was also recently used Moscow Times and the business magazine Business Insider on.

When trying to avoid further military operations, Russian forces are often injured in their own trenches. (Symbolic photo) © Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/imago.images.de

Criticism of Russia’s military: Movement of relatives calls for demobilization

In its report, the Kremlin-critical Russian media cites the account of an anonymous Russian woman whose husband was called up for military service as part of the mobilization in September 2022, took part in inadequate training from October 2022 and has been in Ukraine since January. The 35-year-old, who is called Maxim in the anonymized text, was told when he was recruited that his assignment would last three or four months, or a maximum of six months.

Because, contrary to his promises, he is still deployed and has only been on leave from the front for two weeks since he was drafted into the military, in October 2023, his wife is now involved in a movement that is for the Demobilization of the Russian Armed Forces pronounces. Her husband suffers from chronic illnesses and post-traumatic stress disorder. Even acquaintances she knew from childhood complained about the situation at the front and drowned their days off in alcohol while on holiday at the front.

Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war: Exhaustion leads to mistakes and carelessness

The woman also claims to have learned from conversations with soldiers that the soldiers at the front were so exhausted that they made mistakes and shot at their own people or became careless and carelessly accepted injuries in order to finally get home. For example, she knows of soldiers who consciously “stick their hands out of the trenches in order to be injured and to be able to rest.” According to their stories, most people still don’t understand the meaning behind the Ukraine war, even if they are seen as heroes at home.

According to current media research in Russia After almost two years of the Ukraine war, at least 35,000 Russian fighters have now died. Several others are no longer able to fight due to serious injuries. Many groups of relatives have been calling for an end to the war for a long time, and numerous war critics have already been convicted by Russian courts. (saka)