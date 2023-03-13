On video, fighters accuse unpreparedness, lack of material and complain that the Kremlin leader does not visit the battlefront. In Bakhmut, invaders were reportedly not making headway amid fierce fighting and a shortage of ammunition. Almost from the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there have been complaints by Russian troops about a lack of training and equipment. In a new video released on social media, Russian soldiers call for help from Russian President Vladimir Putin directly from the war zone.

In the recording, posted on Telegram and reported by the German news agency DPA, the group’s spokesman complains about the lack of equipment and says that military commanders sent unprepared units to war. He appears masked and surrounded by a dozen uniformed men, also with their faces covered.

The soldier appeals to Putin, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to see to it that military commanders do their jobs. He complains about the lack of equipment and lack of leadership on the part of commanders. “We know that we are not the only ones who come up with this type of request”, he says, claiming that he is “in the Donetsk region”.

Putin did not visit the battlefield

He demands that Putin handle the situation on the ground, not just on paper. So far, Putin has not visited troops in the combat zone – unlike Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has made occasional visits to the front.

The Russian spokesman complains that there is a lack of equipment, such as night vision devices, to carry out combat duties.

Other fighters, as well as soldiers’ wives, mothers and sisters, had already complained about the precarious conditions of Russian troops at public demonstrations.

The spokesperson accuses the commanders of ignoring the presidential decree, employing unprepared units in the storm troopers. “The leadership of our regiment doesn’t talk to us, intimidates us and threatens us with arrest if we refuse to fight and if we don’t go to the front line”, he complains.

“Unwarranted Risk”

The man complains that many combatants die senselessly due to lack of support through intelligence work and lack of communication with other units.

The man points out that the average age of the units is 40 years and that many have restricted action due to health problems. “We do not refuse to fulfill the tasks of territorial defense. We refuse to take an unwarranted risk – with machine guns against tanks, against mortars and snipers,” he said.

After months of heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine, both sides complain of a shortage of ammunition. In the battle for Bakhmut, a largely destroyed city, both the Russians around the Wagner Group mercenaries as well as the Ukrainian defenders ask for more ammunition.

Requests for ammunition from both sides

Despite all the complaints, the fighting continues with undiminished severity. East Bakhmut is, according to British experts, largely under Russian control. However, Kiev does not want to give up the defense of the city.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zalushnyi called for new ammunition and more equipment during a phone call with US Chief of Staff Mark Milley. Furthermore, he stated that his country’s air defense must be strengthened, according to official information.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said in an interview published this Sunday (12/03) by the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that the lack of ammunition is the “number one” problem in the fight against the Russian occupiers. “Germany could really help more with ammunition. With artillery ammunition, ”he said.

However, artillery shells and cartridges are also lacking for the Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group, according to information from their boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin. For the battle for Bakhmut, his troops need 10,000 tons of ammunition every month, Prigozhin said in a video, in which he demanded urgent replenishment.

The video allegedly shows him on the roof of a house in Bakhmut. In the surroundings, it is possible to see many destroyed houses and streets.

Russian advance stalls at Bakhmut

According to a US think tank, Russia’s advance appears to have stalled in Moscow’s campaign to capture Bakhmut.

In an assessment of the longest land battle of that war, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said there had been no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut.

According to the institution, Russian forces and units of the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary group Wagner continue to launch ground attacks against the city, but there was no evidence that they were able to make any progress, ISW said on Saturday.

md (DPA, AP)