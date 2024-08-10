Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces’ Dnepr fighters captured a destroyed Ukrainian Marder infantry fighting vehicle in Zaporizhia Oblast

Russian Ministry of Defense / Telegram

Fighters of the Russian Dnepr group of forces destroyed and then evacuated a damaged German armored vehicle (BMP) Marder of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporizhia region. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, sharing in Telegram-channel footage from the scene of events.

“During the battle, Russian servicemen hit the rear and rear of the enemy’s BMP. They penetrated the troop compartment, radiators and rear turret ring. The vehicle caught fire,” the defense department revealed details of the attack.

Now the German armored car required repairs, it also needed to be modified, only after this the Marder was evacuated to the positions of the Russian Armed Forces.

“We were ‘target number one’ for the entire four hours we were pulling this vehicle, but we were lucky, the enemy didn’t see us. That’s why we were able to leave unnoticed,” said the assault group shooter.

The resulting trophy will be sent to a museum of enemy equipment destroyed during a special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense clarified.