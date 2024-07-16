Military personnel of the Center group of forces were awarded for the destruction of M1 Abrams tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Servicemen of the Center group of forces were awarded for the destruction of American M1 Abrams tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Avdiivka direction. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, transmit “News”.

“We hit three Abrams tanks. It’s easier to aim at them: they’re a large tank, it’s much easier to hit them,” said a company commander with the call sign Gepard. He added that the tanks have their strengths, but “there’s no problem at all” penetrating them with dynamite.

Russian soldiers received cash rewards. According to the operator of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with the call sign Igla, money is not the main motivation for soldiers, but “such rewards for success help.”

Earlier, at the Central House of the Russian Army in Moscow, servicemen who destroyed Leopard 2 and Challenger tanks in the SVO zone were awarded.