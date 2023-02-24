LVIV, Ukraine — Creeping LEOPOLIS, Ukraine — Creeping late at night towards an entrenched Ukrainian position, the Russian soldier watched as his comrades were mowed down by enemy fire.

His squad of 10 ex-convicts advanced only a few dozen meters before being decimated. “We were hit by machine gun fire,” said the private named Sergei. Eight soldiers were killed, one escaped back to the Russian lines, and Sergei was captured.

Russian commanders sent soldiers essentially as human cannon fodder. As Russia pushes a new offensive into eastern Ukraine, it is relying on an overwhelming manpower, much of it made up of inexperienced recruits. Recruits in these raids have two main uses: as “storm troopers” who move in waves, followed by more experienced Russian fighters; and as intentional targets, to draw fire and thus identify Ukrainian positions to attack with artillery.

In interviews this month, half a dozen prisoners of war provided firsthand accounts of their participation in a sacrificial Russian assault.

“These orders were common, so our losses were gigantic,” Sergei said. “The next group would follow after a break of 15 or 20 minutes, then another, then another.”

The New York Times interviewed the Russians at a detention center near Lviv in western Ukraine, where many captured enemy soldiers are sent. From there, some are returned to Russia in prisoner exchanges. The Times also saw videos of interrogations by the Ukrainian authorities. Prisoners are identified only by name and rank for security reasons, due to the possibility of retribution once they are returned. They said they spoke freely.

The soldiers in Sergei’s squad were recruited from penal colonies by the private military company known as Wagner, whose forces have been deployed mainly in the Bakhmut area.

Russia Behind Bars, a rights group, estimated that up to 50,000 prisoners have been conscripted since last summer.

Russia has deployed some 320,000 troops to Ukraine, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency reports. Another 150,000 are in training camps, authorities said.

But the use of infantry to raid trenches, reminiscent of World War I, results in heavy casualties. Until now, the tactic has been used primarily by Wagner in his attempt to control Bakhmut.

Some military analysts have questioned Russia’s strategy, citing wounded and killed rates of around 70 percent in battalions with ex-convicts.

The soldiers came to the front lines directly from Russia’s penal colony system, where gangs and guards enforce strict codes of conduct. The same sense of subjugation persists on the front lines, Sergei said, allowing commanders to send soldiers on hopeless attacks.

Sergei said he had worked as a cell phone tower technician in a Siberian town, living with his wife and three children. He admitted to dealing marijuana and methamphetamine, for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2020. In October, he accepted an offer to fight in exchange for a pardon.

“Of course, any normal person fears death,” he said. “But an eight-year reprieve is valuable.”

On the night of 1 January his squadron was ordered to advance 500 meters along the tree line, then dig a trench and wait for a subsequent wave to arrive.

Sequential assaults by small units of ex-prisoners have become a signature Russian tactic in the effort to capture Bakhmut.

“We see them crawl for a kilometer or more” into the Ukrainian trenches, then open fire at close range and try to capture positions, said Col. Roman Kostenko, chairman of the Defense and Intelligence Committee of the Ukrainian parliament. “It is effective. Yes, they take heavy casualties, but with these heavy casualties they sometimes advance.”

A soldier named Aleksandr, 44, who saved himself three years of a sentence for illegal logging by joining Wagner, said he was told before being deployed to the front lines that he would be shot if he disobeyed orders.

“They took us to a basement, they divided us into groups of five people and, although we had not been trained, they told us to run forward, as far as we could go,” he said of his commanders. His group’s run towards the Ukrainian lines ended with three killed and two captured.

Private Sergei said that at first he had liked the offer of pardon. But after his experience, he changed his mind. “Of course it wasn’t worth it,” he said.

Evelina Riabenko contributed reporting to this article.

By: Andrew E. Kramer