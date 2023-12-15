Home page politics

Patrick Mayer

On the front in the south: A video is said to show how Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin's troops abuse captured Ukrainian soldiers as human shields.

Robotyne – For weeks it was perhaps the most hotly contested section of the front in the Ukraine War. At Robotyne, north of Tokmak in the Zaporizhia region, Russian invasion troops and the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses.

Southern front near Robotyne: Ukrainian soldiers allegedly used as protective shields

The drone video that the Ukrainian armed forces passed on to the US government-funded media organizations Radio Free Europe (RFE) and Radio Liberty (RL) is said to have come from this area. It can be seen how Russian units allegedly abuse Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield as human shields.

RFE and RL shared the video on Radio Svoboda's Russian YouTube channel, among others. If the allegations are true, it would be Moscow's next war crime in its war of aggression against its western neighbor, which violates international law. The information cannot currently be independently verified.

Ukraine war: New allegations against Russian army for alleged war crimes

You can specifically see how several soldiers are walking along field paths along a piece of forest that has apparently been destroyed by bullets. In the front row there are probably soldiers in bright uniforms, typical of the Kiev army. They are repeatedly driven in front of them by soldiers in dark uniforms, like those usually worn by Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin's troops.

RFE and RL reported according to the US news magazine Newsweekthat they had presented the video footage to lawyers and military personnel to verify its authenticity. The image sequences could therefore indicate new war crimes, it was said. The video also shows a presumably Russian soldier throwing a hand grenade towards an assumed position. Suddenly, several of the suspected Ukrainian soldiers, who were supposedly serving as shields, start running – the soldiers in the dark uniforms behind them.

Ukraine War: Southern Front stalled at Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region

The reports do not reveal exactly where at Robotyne and when the video was supposed to have been made. While the front lines in the southern Zaporizhzhia region remained deadlocked in December, Moscow ruler Putin said at his annual press conference on Thursday (December 14) that he wanted to stick to his goals in the military conflict. At the same time, the Kremlin published videos of Russian soldiers inspecting captured Leopard 2 tanks in Ukraine. There is currently fierce fighting, especially near Avdiivka in the east in the Donbass, where the Ukrainians – like at Robotyne in the south – are fiercely holding their positions. (pm)