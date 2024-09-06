SVO member Deyev stated that Ukrainian Armed Forces drones began dropping more powerful projectiles

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have started dropping more powerful projectiles from drones than before, said Yuriy Deyev, a Cossack of the North Don Cossack Army, a participant in the special military operation (SVO), and a platoon commander who shot down six Baba Yaga drones. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he also revealed the features of Ukrainian UAVs.

You can’t shoot down “Baba Yaga” without night vision equipment

“Baba Yaga is a powerful drone. It has six propellers and carries good payloads, from mortars to anti-tank mines. They are difficult to shoot down,” Deyev shared.

Without a night vision device, she (“Baba Yaga” — note from “Lenta.ru”) can’t be seen or shot down. It only flies at night Yuri Deevplatoon commander

The platoon commander noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces always launch drones at different times of the night.

“They may not fly at all, they may fly from ten in the evening, from twelve, from two, it depends. But they do not fly during the day, only at night,” he added.

“Baba Yaga” is shot in the battery

Deev also said that in order to destroy “Baba Yaga,” fighters shoot at the batteries of these drones.

“We hit the batteries. And so many times we hit, for example, the propeller, but Baba Yaga has six of them, so she still flies,” said a SVO participant.

I’m not the only one taking part in this. My guys are with me. I’m a platoon commander. Of these six, I only found four, two I didn’t even look for Yuri DeevSVO member

SVO member names time from drone detection to its downing

The platoon commander noted that only minutes pass from the time the Ukrainian Armed Forces drones are detected until they are shot down.

“It all happens quickly. We hear it flying, and we’re all already standing there. We go out in advance, of course. We stand there and wait. They announce on the radio: ‘It’s coming in this or that direction.’ If it’s ours, we go out and take a look,” Deyev shared.

According to a member of the SVO, the Ukrainian Armed Forces use both Ukrainian and Western drones.

“The whole world works for them. We are the only ones working for them. It seems to me that they mainly have Western drones. They don’t have Russian written on them,” he added.

We are fighting them. We have anti-drone guns. We have everything. Everything is good, thank God. Yuri DeevSVO member

The fighter also said that he came under attack from Ukrainian Armed Forces drones.

“It’s a split second. You don’t have time to get scared. Only then do you realize everything, analyze how it could have happened. They used to throw grenades, but now they throw more powerful shells with greater damage,” the platoon commander said.

Earlier it became known that a resident of Tetkino in the Kursk region, Alexander Ignatenko, was attacked by a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone three times during the evacuation. According to him, this does not stop him from another trip to the dangerous territory. As the man specified, since May 2024, especially many drones began to fly into the village. Then he decided to take his family to Kursk. The man often came to Tetkino to pick up things, visit neighbors or help them with the exit.

According to him, the first time a Ukrainian drone attacked his car was when he was in his apartment, but the drone missed. After some time, the unmanned aerial vehicle dropped a bomb on a local resident again. The man was not injured. When he ran to the garage where the car was parked, the drone appeared again and attacked the car.