Shot: Russian soldier who burned Ukrainian BMP to be awarded

The Russian soldier who burned a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) in the Kursk region using a canister of gasoline has been awarded, reports Telegram-Shot channel.

As Shot notes, the event took place on August 11. A drone operator spotted an abandoned Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle in a Russian region. Six soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were hiding in the forest from Russian soldiers at that moment. According to the channel, a serviceman with the call sign Armyan is a conscript, he volunteered to drive a civilian VAZ to the AFU combat vehicle and burn it.

The channel notes that the conscript will be nominated for an award. It does not specify what kind.

Earlier, military blogger Kirill Fedorov reported that the Ukrainian BMP stalled, and the soldiers inside retreated from the vehicle into the bushes. At that moment, a Russian Armed Forces soldier drove up to it and set it on fire with a canister of gasoline – the moment was captured on video.