Center Group fighters evacuate Texas-made Bradley IFV

The squad leader with the call sign “Chuvash” said RIA Novostithat the American Bradley IFV evacuated from the Avdeevka direction by fighters from the Russian group “Center” was produced in Texas in 2012.

According to him, this information was obtained because the BMP was almost undamaged. The soldiers evacuated a virtually undamaged American-made Bradley BMP from the Avdeevka direction. “It was most likely produced in Texas, in Red River. You can see everything,” said “Chuvash.”

Earlier, during the battles during the capture of the settlement of Zhelannoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by Russian troops, two Bradley armored vehicles were blown up by mines. A platoon commander with the call sign Topor from the “Center” group said that this was possible thanks to one trick. He briefly described the fierce battles for Zhelannoye with the words “they came and won.”