During a special operation in Ukraine, a Russian tanker was able to survive in a burning tank and soon return to the battlefield. On Wednesday, November 30, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Russia Ivan Shits said.

According to him, it was not possible to save the driver from the wrecked tank, then his colleagues decided that he had died. But a day later he returned to Russian positions.

“He fired back with four magazines, crawled to the trench line, and fired back from there. RPG grenades have already begun to work on it. I rested up and crawled to our units during the night, ”Shitz said in an interview with RT.

The tanker himself said that he lost consciousness several times because of the smoke. Also, Ukrainian nationalists began to fire at him with grenades.

In the zone of the special operation to protect the Donbass at night, tankers use a tactic called “harassing fire” to deprive the enemy of sleep and a sense of security. Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev revealed the details of such a reception on November 7.

On the same day, footage appeared showing a Russian serviceman twice throwing away grenades that had been dropped on him by a copter of Ukrainian militants. The soldier said that an order had been received to storm the position of Ukrainian troops. However, before the attack, he heard the sound of a drone, opened fire on it, and then heard the drone drop something and an explosion sounded, after which he lost consciousness.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.