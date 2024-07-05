WarGonzo: Russian soldier destroys Ukrainian army position with anti-tank mine

A Russian soldier single-handedly destroyed a position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the village of New York in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Video of the feat published WarGonzo Telegram channel of military correspondent Semyon Pegov.

Drone footage shows a stormtrooper sneaking up to a window of a house with Ukrainian soldiers inside and throwing an anti-tank mine in. Seconds later, an explosion followed, completely destroying the building.

The fighter himself remained alive, but suffered a concussion.