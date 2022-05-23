Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin (21) was sentenced to life imprisonment in Kiev on Monday. He is the first Russian soldier to be tried for crimes during the war in Ukraine. Shishimarin shot on February 28, at the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine, 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov dead in the northeastern region of Sumy. on May 18 did he plead guilty?† He has 30 days to appeal.

The trial, which began on May 13, has great symbolic significance for Ukraine. Ukraine’s chief prosecutor Iryna Venediktova said last week that Ukrainian justice is investigating tens of thousands of crimes committed by the Russian armed forces, that 623 suspects have been identified and that 40 cases will be brought to trial soon. The International Criminal Court in The Hague is also investigating Russian war crimes. The names of the soldiers involved in torturing and murdering civilians in Butja are known.

Ukraine is in a hurry because the trial of Russian soldiers may have a deterrent effect. At the same time, lawyers warn that speedy trials, while the war is still going on, may conflict with Geneva conventions† The trial took place in a regular court, with a state-assigned attorney for Shishimarin. The judge spoke of a crime against “peace, security, humanity and the international legal order”. Ukraine has no death penalty, making life the maximum sentence Shishimarin could receive.

Before the verdict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Russia was “concerned” about Shishimarin. Peskov: “Unfortunately, we cannot defend his interests on the spot. But we are considering ways to do that through other channels.”

Shishimarin said he shot Shelipov on the orders of another soldier. He is said to have said “in a firm tone” that he had to shoot, because otherwise they would be “in danger”. Shishimarin then shot the victim several times with his machine gun.

According to the prosecutor, Shishimarin did not have to follow the order because the other soldier was not higher in rank. An investigation revealed that the Russian soldiers stole a car because their military vehicle was defective. Shelipov saw this and picked up his phone. Fearing that he would relay the soldiers’ position, he was shot dead from inside the car.

The independent Russian news site meduza published an interview last week with Shishimarin’s mother. She said she only knew he was in Ukraine when her daughter-in-law received a video with her son from one of his friends. Until then, she did not know what was going on in Ukraine. She is now in contact with other parents of soldiers who fought in Ukraine. Most of these young soldiers have returned home, mostly wounded. The mother cannot imagine that her son just shot someone dead. “A person only does that under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

During the trial, Shishimarin unsuccessfully asked for forgiveness from the victim’s widow, who acted as a witness. Kateryna Shelipova would be happy if the perpetrator were exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers who were captured by Russia after the battle for the Azov stable steel factory in Mariupol.

International Tribunal

These Ukrainian soldiers are being tried in that region, according to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. The leader of pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas, Denis Pushilin, told Interfax news agency on Monday that an “international tribunal” is being set up. More details about this are not yet known.

On May 20, the last 531 fighters reportedly holed up at the Azovstal plant surrendered, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Russia previously reported that there were a total of 2,439 people at the factory, Ukraine has not confirmed that number. With the surrender, the factory was completely taken over by Russia after weeks of siege.

The Ukrainian military came into Russian hands after the surrender. It remains unclear whether Russia will actually try them or see them, and treat them, as prisoners of war who could possibly be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war in Ukrainian hands. Russian deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko said he would not rule out the possibility of negotiations if Ukraine “takes a constructive stance,” according to the RIA news agency.