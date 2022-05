Vadim Shishimarin, 21, was the first Russian serviceman to face a Ukrainian court for war crimes since the country’s invasion. In the first war crimes trial since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Ukrainian court on Monday convicted Friday (23/05) a Russian soldier to life imprisonment for killing an unarmed civilian.

Vadim Shishimarin, 21, had pleaded guilty to the death of a 62-year-old man on February 28, just four days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

