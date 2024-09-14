Defense Ministry: Sergeant Kurenev secretly attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the battle

Guard Sergeant Sergei Kurenev secretly attacked servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, reports TASS.

During the combat mission to support Russian units, Kurenev received the coordinates of the enemy’s equipment and reserves, which were preparing to attack the positions of Russian troops from the flank. The sergeant assessed the situation and quickly and covertly moved the combat vehicle of the multiple launch rocket system to another position. After making calculations, he aimed at the target and attacked the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, a conscript soldier entered into battle with superior forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He was attacked by FPV drones, but Russian troops came to his aid.