From: Robert Wagner

The sale of a bizarre-looking calendar is intended to support FSB veterans – and says a lot about great power fantasies among Putin supporters.

Moscow – Almost two years after the start of the war in Ukraine, society in Russia is on a serious war path. This is now also shown by a state-related, unofficial calendar for 2024, which is currently causing a stir internationally. He will according to the Moscow Times sold by a charity supporting veterans of the Russian secret service FSB.

Muscle-bound Vladimir Putin and Kremlin soldiers in the USA – calendar stirs up war mood

British media initially reported in mid-December about the bizarre-seeming calendar, which can be purchased on Russian online marketplaces for the equivalent of around 50 euros. His images seem to provide insight into the effects of the constant propaganda fire on parts of Russian society.

The calendar is literally bursting with romanticized glorification of war and Putin glorification. Among others, Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, also pointed out the product on X. In addition to the drawing of a virile and muscular Vladimir Putin, whose T-shirt has the Russian war symbol Z emblazoned on it, and caring Russian soldiers looking after children and cats, the calendar also depicts more politically explosive fantasies.

Russian invasion fantasies are causing a stir on social media

The calendar page for November, the month of the 2024 US elections, is adorned with a Russian soldier standing in full combat gear in front of the steps of the Capitol in Washington. In this picture, thick smoke is billowing around the seat of the US Parliament, and planes and helicopters are circling. In this scenario, the capital of the USA is apparently the target of a military attack. An invasion of America by Russian troops is imagined there quite bluntly.

This Russian war fantasy caused outrage on social media. Canadian Ian Garner, an expert on Russian propaganda, commented dryly on this image: “Good luck for November 2024, America…” A smaller account addressed these images directly to the new Republican speaker in the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson : “Putin is not our friend. Stop playing into his hands.”

The Republicans in Congress have been blocking new US financial aid for Kiev for a long time, which is currently putting Ukraine in serious trouble in its defensive war against Russia.

Russia propaganda in calendar form: “It doesn’t matter who is against you!”

Other images in the calendar are intended to similarly encourage the Russian population's perseverance. December is illustrated with the image of a Russian bear standing in front of a storm. According to the Kyiv Post A banner in front of the bear's chest reads: “It's not important who is against you, it's important who is on your side!” This apparently alludes to the dwindling support for Ukraine from the West.

According to the US magazine, the proceeds from the sale of the war-glorifying calendar Newsweek go to veterans of the FSB. According to Russian media reports, the originator of the idea for this calendar is Nikolai Guryev, the chairman of a veterans support fund. The Moscow Times quotes Guryev's comments on this matter to the Russian Internet portal Bloknot has made.

Russia: Author of FSB calendar speaks of things that “could happen” to the USA

“I wanted to convey to the audience that we are a strong country and have a strong leader,” he said about his calendar idea. The image of the US Capitol being attacked was not intended as a direct threat. However, Guryev noted that “this thing will not end well for the United States” and spoke of things that “could happen to the country because of the people who govern it so incompetently.”

The seat of the US Parliament. In the minds of some Putin supporters, an attack on this is apparently a possible goal of Russian great power politics. (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The war-glorifying calendar comes to light at a time when Russian leader Vladimir Putin is once again sharply attacking the West and blaming it for the war in Ukraine. “The West is trying to destroy us,” he told the state news agency Ria Novosti. “But they won’t succeed,” he added. (rowa)