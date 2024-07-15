In Abakan, a military man was sentenced to five years for temporarily evading military service

The Abakan Garrison Military Court sentenced serviceman Vladislav Filatov to five years in prison for temporarily evading military service. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the 2nd Eastern District Military Court.

According to the department, Filatov wanted to spend time with his loved ones, so he did not return from vacation to service on September 22, 2023. The man arrived at the military commissariat only on January 17, 2024.

It is noted that the convicted person will serve his sentence in a general regime penal colony.

Earlier in Krasnoyarsk, a corporal was sentenced to five years for evading military service.