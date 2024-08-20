A soldier who bought drugs online was sentenced in Novosibirsk

The Novosibirsk Garrison Military Court has sentenced serviceman Pavel Ivanov to two years of suspended imprisonment for buying drugs. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the 2nd Eastern District Military Court.

According to the department, Ivanov purchased the prohibited substance online. He took it from a hiding place on the embankment of the Ob River. The police immediately detained the man and confiscated the drug from him.

Ivanov was given a two-year probationary period.

