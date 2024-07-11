In Abakan, a soldier was sentenced to 10 years for going AWOL and killing an acquaintance

The Abakan Garrison Military Court sentenced serviceman Afanasy Sannikov to ten years in prison for evading military service and beating his acquaintance to death. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the 2nd Eastern District Military Court.

According to the department, on June 6, 2022, the convicted man left the military unit due to his unwillingness to perform his duties. On July 17, 2023, he was drinking with a friend. They had a fight, then Sannikov asked the woman to leave, but she refused. The soldier beat the victim with his hands and feet on the head and body, and then stabbed her stomach and chest several times with a knife handle. The woman was taken to the hospital, but she could not be saved. On July 18, 2023, the man was detained by law enforcement officers.

It is noted that the Russian will serve his sentence in a maximum security penal colony.

