Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Ukraine and Russia: Both sides accuse each other of war crimes. Now a Russian soldier is said to have even bragged about the murders of prisoners.

Munich/Kharkiv – Der Ukraine war is brutal and cruel. And in Ukraine war crimes are committed against prisoners. At least both sides accuse themselves of that – the Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine war: Kiev investigates thousands of alleged Russian war crimes

According to the Ukrainian media project The Kyiv Independentwhich refers to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, is currently investigating around 80,000 alleged war crimes committed by the Russian invading army.

There are always indications of physical harm or even murder. The Ukrainian secret service Sluschba bespeky Ukrajiny (SBU) has now reported on an alleged telephone call that it intercepted. In the wiretapped conversation, a Russian soldier is said to have boasted about the murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Heavy losses in the war with Russia: a Ukrainian soldiers’ cemetery in Lviv. © IMAGO/Mykola Tys

This is reported by the news portal t-online. “They were prisoners of war. There was no reason to keep them because we had all the information from them. They have to be disposed of,” the man is said to have said to an acquaintance in a recorded phone call. The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine War: Russian soldier allegedly confesses to killing prisoners

According to the report, the accused is said to be a 28-year-old soldier from Nizhny Novgorod, Russia’s fifth-largest city with 1.26 million inhabitants, about 400 kilometers east of Moscow lies at the confluence of the Oka and Volga.

According to the SBU, the man is said to have described in detail how he is said to have killed his prisoners. “I’ve done it often enough,” he says loudly t-online quotes: “A man must be stabbed. This is not the first time for me. I don’t care. ”The man, who is known by name, should be held accountable, it was said from Kiev.

Only recently, a video caused a stir that was shared in rows on social media. It showed how a Ukrainian prisoner of war allegedly beheaded by a Wagner mercenary became. Kyiv confirmed these allegations.

War crimes in the Ukraine war: Kiev and Moscow accuse each other

Another example: an unarmed Ukrainian soldier is said to have been shot after saying the phrase “Glory to Ukraine”. Kyiv reiterated that what was seen in a shocking video that went viral on social media on March 6 really happened.

The image sequence is supposed to be the Execution of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Matsievsky of the 163rd Artillery Battalion by Russian occupying forces show in a trench. Both sides have repeatedly and vehemently denied alleged war crimes against prisoners. (pm)